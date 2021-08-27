Severe weather still possible in the forecast

MADISON (WKOW) - As a storm system continues to slowly move into Wisconsin, the risk for severe weather will continue.

Storms are moving through our area this morning with a heavy rain threat. Take it easy driving in the rain during the morning commute.



We'll get a break in the storms this afternoon with sunshine returning. That'll heat us up to the mid 80s with a heat index in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

There is a chance another round of storms flare up this evening, but only if we destabilize quickly enough after the early day storm coverage.



Tonight, skies will clear and it'll stay warm and muggy in the low 70s.



Saturday only has a stray, pop-up storm chance. We'll get hotter with sunnier conditions expected with temperatures in the low 90s. Heat index could get as high as 100.



More storms expected along a cold front late Saturday night and Sunday.

Forecast rain totals through the weekend

The end of the weekend is still warm and humid in the mid 80s, with a cooldown holding off until the new work week.



Monday will have lots of sunshine, milder and dry conditions with highs around 80°.



Partly sunny with a slim shower chance on Tuesday. Highest chance farther south and west. with highs in the upper 70s.



Wednesday dries off again with lots of sunshine and a high around 80. Thursday has an isolated shower and storm chance with highs in the upper 70s.