Pregnancy Helpline to host Diaper Dash in September

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- An event in the Madison area is aiming to end diaper need in Wisconsin.

Pregnancy Helpline's 7th Annual Diaper Dash 5K Run/Walk is scheduled for Sept. 25 at McKee Farms Park in Fitchburg.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER AHEAD OF TIME

Thursday on Wake Up Wisconsin, Brenda Collins, the executive director of Pregnancy Helpline of Madison appeared on the show to talk about the need for diapers.

"We know that families are struggling and especially during the pandemic," she said. "It's hard to provide those basic items for your family when you don't have government support, or, or even access to them."

A lack of clean diapers puts babies at health risks and parents in emotional distress.

When you participate in the Diaper Dash you can donate diapers and wipes to the Diaper Bank, giving them to people who are struggling.

If you can't do the run, you can still donate to the Diaper Bank and the Pregnancy Helpline. For more information, click HERE.