Pulitzer Board grants special citation to Afghan journalists

NEW YORK (AP) — The Pulitzer Prize Board has announced a special citation for people in Afghanistan who risked their safety to help produce news stories and images from their war-torn country. It also awarded a $100,000 emergency grant to help people including staff and freelance correspondents, interpreters, drivers and hosts either resettle or to continue their work safely. The Western pullout and the swift Taliban takeover of Afghanistan have left thousands of people, including journalists, fearing retribution under the new regime. President Joe Biden has set a Tuesday deadline to withdraw American forces. The grant announced Friday will be administered by the Committee to Protect Journalists.