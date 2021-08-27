River Flood Watch from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until WED 1:36 AM CDT

River Flood Watch from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until WED 1:36 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Crawford County
The Flood Watch continues for
the Kickapoo River at Gays Mills.
* From Sunday afternoon to early Wednesday morning.
* There is no current observed data.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Flooding is possible.
* Forecast…Flood stage may be reached early Sunday afternoon.
* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Water begins to cover roads near the river,
including Sand Hill Road near Bell Center. Minor flooding occurs
in areas adjacent to the river, including Robb Park in Gays Mills.
* Impact…At 15.0 feet, Moderate flooding is possible in and around
Gays Mills.
