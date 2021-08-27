Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 27 at 4:44PM CDT until August 27 at 5:30PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern Washington County in southeastern Wisconsin…

East central Dodge County in southeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 530 PM CDT.

* At 444 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Theresa, or 7

miles southeast of Mayville, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

West Bend, Jackson, Slinger, Kewaskum, Theresa, Newburg, Addison,

Woodland, Wayne, Nenno, Fillmore, Boltonville, Allenton, Keowns,

Nabob, Saint Lawrence and Kohlsville.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.