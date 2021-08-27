Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 27 at 8:03PM CDT until August 27 at 8:45PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

North central Clayton County in northeastern Iowa…

West central Grant County in southwestern Wisconsin…

Southwestern Crawford County in southwestern Wisconsin…

* Until 845 PM CDT.

* At 802 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near McGregor, or

near Prairie Du Chien, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Prairie Du Chien, McGregor, Bloomington, Marquette, Bridgeport,

Beetown, Mount Ida, Bagley, and Mount Hope.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northeastern

Iowa…and southwestern Wisconsin.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.