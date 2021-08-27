Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 27 at 9:27AM CDT until August 27 at 10:15AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Columbia County in south central Wisconsin…

Northwestern Dane County in south central Wisconsin…

East central Sauk County in south central Wisconsin…

* Until 1015 AM CDT.

* At 927 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Prairie Du Sac to near Black Earth, moving east

at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Madison, Sun Prairie, Middleton, Waunakee, Windsor, Lake Wisconsin,

Deforest, Cross Plains, Lodi, Poynette, Maple Bluff, Dane,

Arlington, Merrimac, Harmony Grove, Morrisonville, Pine Bluff,

Token Creek, Interstate 90/94 Interchange and Okee.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.