Severe weather threat continues through start of weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - All modes of severe weather will be possible Friday afternoon, with another round of severe weather possible Saturday.

The reason why there will be a few chances for severe weather going through the weekend is because of how the atmosphere is set up.

A large area of low pressure will slowly be pushing east northeast with northward moving warm front being where the severe weather threat will most likely be Friday afternoon and evening.

However, Friday's severe weather threat is going to be very conditional. What does that mean? The threat for severe weather will depend on a few factors, such as how far north the warm front moves along with whether or not thunderstorm activity north of the warm front will thin out allowing sunshine to destabilize the atmosphere by the afternoon.

If we are able to thin out the clouds and the warm front lift north, storms will most likely start to develop by the mid to late afternoon persisting through the evening and overnight going into Saturday.

And all modes of severe weather will be possible, which does include an isolated tornado threat.

Make sure that you have a safety plan and make sure that everyone in your household knows what that plan means. Remember that a watch is issued, usually, ahead of a warning meaning the conditions are right for severe weather and we're waiting for it to begin. A warning means the storm is severe and has been spotted by either a trained storm spotter, law enforcement, emergency management or is radar indicated.