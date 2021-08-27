Special Weather Statement issued August 27 at 10:08AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 1008 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Pardeeville to 6 miles south of Rio to

near Sun Prairie. Movement was east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Sun Prairie, Beaver Dam, Columbus, Pardeeville, Randolph, Fall River,

Markesan, Rio, Cambria, Fox Lake, Wyocena, Reeseville, Otsego,

Clyman, Friesland, Lowell, Doylestown, East Bristol, Astico and

Danville.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.