Special Weather Statement issued August 27 at 10:47AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 1046 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Markesan to near Beaver

Dam to near Juneau. Movement was east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Fond Du Lac, Waupun, Mayville, North Fond Du Lac, Horicon, Juneau,

Lomira, Theresa, Oakfield, Iron Ridge, Burnett, Ashford, Lamartine,

Byron, Alto, Brownsville, Wayne, Kekoskee, Nenno and Atwater.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.