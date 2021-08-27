Special Weather Statement issued August 27 at 11:24PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 1123 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Viroqua, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Viroqua, La Farge, Viola, Soldiers Grove, Sylvan, Liberty,

Readstown, and Ross.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.