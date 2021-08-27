Special Weather Statement issued August 27 at 4:01PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 401 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Juneau, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Beaver Dam, Mayville, Horicon, Juneau, Iron Ridge, Burnett, Kekoskee

and Minnesota Junction.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.