Storm Threat Continues Friday night, Mainly Northwest

MADISON (WKOW) - A stray shower/storm can't be ruled out overnight however, the bulk of storm activity will remain farther north and west.

Along a stationary front, located northwest of Madison, is where most of the shower and thunderstorm activity will be overnight Friday into early Saturday.

An isolated severe thunderstorm can't be ruled out within the line that'll most likely develop across northwestern portions of the forecast area however, heavy rain and flash flooding will take over as the main threat the further into Friday night/early Saturday morning.

After the morning activity and cloud cover thins/tapers off Saturday morning, sunshine takes over... which means it's going to get dangerously hot across southern Wisconsin.

Make sure that you and your pets are not only staying cool but hydrated as well throughout Saturday. Saturday night into Sunday, as this low pressure system begins to exit southern Wisconsin could once again see showers and thunderstorms.