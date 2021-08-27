Storms moving into southern Wisconsin this morning

MADISON (WKOW) - A slow moving storm system is finally arriving. Heavy rain is a concern with frequent lightning as the line moves in.



Highest coverage for the storms will be north and west of Dane County. We could get a break this afternoon before more storms are possible by this evening.

If these late-day storms fire up, they could be strong with the threat for gusty winds, heavy downpours and even an isolated tornado.



Continue to stay weather aware, like by downloading the free 27 Storm Track App to stay ahead of the storms.