Tornado Watch for parts of southern Wisconsin Friday night

MADISON (WKOW) - Make sure that you and your family not only have a safety plan but know what to do in case a tornado warning is issued for where you live.



Isolated storms are expected to develop ahead of a line of storms moving through eastern parts of Iowa and Minnesota through the late afternoon and early evening. Some of these have the potential to produce tornadoes.

Head to the lowest level of your home or to the basement if a tornado warning is issued for where you live.



Continue to stay weather aware, like by downloading the free 27 Storm Track App to stay ahead of the storms.