Two people hurt when race cars hit pit truck at Madison International Speedway

TOWN OF RUTLAND (WKOW) -- Two people were taken to the hospital after two race cars hit a pit truck that was on the track at Madison International Speedway Friday night.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says two cars that were competing in a race collided, then hit the pit truck, causing the truck to roll over.

Two people in the truck were hurt. They were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considering to be life threatening.