UW Hospital receives award for heart attack care for 10th straight year

MADISON (WKOW) -- The American College of Cardiology awarded UW Hospital with its Platinum Performance Achievement Award Friday.

It marks the 10th consecutive year that UW Health has gotten an award for exceptional care of heart attack patients.

According to a news release from hospital spokesperson Emily Kumlien, a hospital is eligible for the award after demonstrating consistent achievement in chest pain care for two years, performing at a high level in specific areas.

"Receiving this award for a 10th consecutive year serves as further confirmation to our patients that we have the systems, people and resources in place to deliver consistent and exceptional care," interventional cardiologist Dr. Amish Raval said. "It serves as powerful testimony to the hard work and dedication that our staff demonstrates on a daily basis and to the unyielding commitment of excellence we make to all the patients we care for.”

Per CDC data, roughly 700,000 Americans suffer from heart attacks each year. Dr. Michael C. Kontos, chair of the NCDR Chest Pain - MI Registry Steering Subcommittee said that UW Hospital has set a national standard for patients suffering from heart attacks.

“By meeting the award requirements set forth in the registry, University Hospital has demonstrated a commitment to providing reliable, comprehensive treatment for heart attack patients based on current clinical guideline recommendations,” Kontos said in the release.