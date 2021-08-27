Wisconsin Marine in blast zone of airport attack in Afghanistan

(WKOW) -- A Marine from Wisconsin felt the impact of the blast during the attack at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The Marine is okay, according to his father.

During a visit to Fort McCoy on Friday, Rep. Bryan Steil (R-WI) shared the Marine's story.

"On my drive up here to Fort McCoy, I was on the phone with the father of a Marine who was stationed at Abbey Gate when the blast went off, Steil said. "It's a Marine from southeast Wisconsin in the First Congressional District. He fell on the ground. He was safe. But speaking to his father, they sat up last night waiting to determine... would they receive a phone call that their son was safe, or would they see someone come up the driveway with the worst news a parent could have?"

The Marine's father released this statement to WISN 12 News:

"After a sleepless night, I received word from my son currently serving in Afghanistan that he was okay. While this was great news for my family, I can’t help but to be heartbroken that there is a dad and mom somewhere that got a knock at their door and received bad news. My son is still there proudly executing his mission alongside his brothers and sisters and I will not rest until they are home. Remember that my son and his fellow service members also feel this loss but due to their important and dangerous mission, they cannot grieve yet. Pray for the families of the service members that fell yesterday and for those still in harms way."