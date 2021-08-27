Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects request to overturn Dane County mask mandate

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Supreme Court rejected the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty's request to overturn Dane County's mask mandate Friday evening.

According to court documents, WILL's request for an injunction against the mandate does not fall within the court's jurisdiction. Liberal justices Ann Bradley, Rebecca Dallet and Jill Karofsky signed onto the decision, joined by conservative colleague Brian Hagedorn.

Chief Justice Annette Ziegler dissented, joined by Rebecca Bradley and Patience Roggensack.

"Without offering any explanation to the people of Wisconsin who elected them, a majority of this court shirks its institutional responsibility to decide yet another case alleging an unlawful deprivation of liberty," Rebecca Bradley said in her dissent.