Badger volleyball to square off with Baylor in 2019 national semifinals rematch

MADISON (WKOW) -- After cruising by an overmatched TCU squad Friday night, the Wisconsin volleyball team will face its first true test of the season Saturday night against the Baylor Bears.

Led by 2019 AVCA National Player of the Year Yossiana Pressley, Baylor has quickly ascended the ranks in the NCAA to be a perennial contender. The Bears are coming off of a 3-1 win over Minnesota Friday night at the Field House, with Pressley registering 19 kills.

Pressley is joined by fellow senior Marieke van der Mark, who put up 14 kills on only 27 attempts against Minnesota. Baylor also boasts former Kentucky star Avery Skinner, providing another weapon for setter Hannah Sedgwick.

The last meeting between the Badgers and the Bears was in the 2019 national semifinals, which the Badgers won 3-1. Wisconsin pounced on Baylor's relatively weaker backcourt defense, slowing down the lethal offense that had propelled the Bears to the top seed in the tournament.

UW freshman Julia Orzol will look to follow up on a strong debut from Friday in which she put up 11 kills. She'll have a tougher time against Baylor, with the 6'6" van der Mark looking to shut her down.