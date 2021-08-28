Beloit residents getting first vaccine dose say they’re ‘not incentivized by money’

BELOIT (WKOW) -- This is the second weekend people have been able to take advantage of Wisconsin's new vaccine incentive. People who get their first dose from August 20 until September 6 can get a $100 reward card.

People are asking about Governor Tony Evers' incentive program in Beloit, but the city's first dose rate still lags.

Slightly more than half, almost 54 percent of Rock County residents have received their first dose.

The city of Beloit trails behind with 41 percent.

So, our Savior's Lutheran Church in Beloit partnered with SSM Health to help raise the city's first dose numbers by reminding those who stopped by about the incentive. However, the turnout was low.

"We did expect more and just the rate of vaccine, we're seeing the turnout that kind of matches the rate of the vaccinations," Associate Pastor Jason Poole-Xiong said.

"It's a hesitant community, and so I give a lot of credit to Our Savior's Lutheran Church for doing a lot of outreach encouraged people to be here," Kesha Bozeman, SSM Health's Manager of Clinical Operations, said. "But, obviously, yes, we would love to see more people here."

Alexis Robson, who is pregnant, said the money isn't why she's getting the shot.

"I was more worried about my baby," she said. "I was unsure about getting the vaccine [while being] pregnant, so I wanted to ask questions, and I did, and they reassured me that it's been proven safe for pregnant women. So, they really eased my mind, and I decided to go get it."

Mel Donny said it was the growing threat of the delta variant that motivated him to get his first dose, not cash.

"It's time to finally get vaccinated with what's coming around," he said. "I haven't been sick at all. I haven't been affected by COVID or anything, but I think it's time now. So, I just took the one the one dose Johnson and Johnson [vaccine]."

Nine people got vaccinated at the church's clinic Saturday.

27 News asked DHS how many people have signed up for the $100 incentive so far, but the department said that number isn't available yet.