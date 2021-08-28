Curdfest returns to Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison crowds took to Breese Stevens Field to get a taste of a variety of cheese curds at the festival Saturday.

Admission into the event was free and featured many different fried cheese curd dishes including West African Suya Spice Curds, Romesco Curds with Roasted Pine Nuts, Mole Curds with Cilantro and Cotija and many more.

"People love the curds," Hunter Cummings with Harmony Specialty Dairy Foods said. "We're a family-owned, single dairy farm. So we can cater to that upper, specialty type of market."

People at the festival could also enjoy music and beverages.