Dane County pools see lifeguard shortage toward the end of summer

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Many people headed to Dane County pools Saturday to try to beat the oppressive heat and humidity, but some pools are having to operate with smaller staffs.

Seminole Pool in Fitchburg only has 10 lifeguards, and manager Jacob Gonring said that could decrease to 6 when school starts next week.

"We have staff that have other stuff going on," he said. "So, it's been busy here at the pool, and trying to find staff for it is a little complicated."

Gonring said the pool is cutting back on hours to deal with the shortage.