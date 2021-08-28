Driver dead in single-car Green County crash

TOWN OF YORK (WKOW) -- A driver died Friday evening in Green County after their car left the road and crashed into a fence, ejecting them from the vehicle.

According to a news release from the Green County Sheriff's Department, emergency services responded to the N9300 block of State Highway 78 in the town of York at 10:22 p.m. August 27. Upon reaching the scene, they found a severely damaged car with undeployed airbags and the driver thrown clear of the crash.

The driver was traveling southbound on STH 78 when they lost control and left the roadway, entering a patch of gravel. The driver swerved back onto the road, but overshot and entered a ditch across the street, flipping as it went down an embankment before crashing into a fence.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and they were pronounced dead at the scene.