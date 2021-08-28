Empowerment organization hosts back to school picnic in Monona

MONONA (WKOW) -- Waiting to Exhale Events is an organization that focuses on women's empowerment, but Saturday, it expanded that mission to help support the broader community with a school supply handout and picnic.

"With us helping our community, we are helping the women because a lot of women are caregivers. They are mothers. They are business women," organizer Latonya Jackson said. "So, helping our kids is helping our women."

The picnic happened at Winnequah park in Monona Saturday afternoon, and it included games, bounce houses, a DJ and several raffles.

The group also handed out school supplies and 160 backpacks.

"I think it's a good way to start the year for these kiddos," Jackson said. "These kids are something that's going to be our future, so, we really have to give, let them know we appreciate them every aspect."

This was the first year the group held the back to school event, but Jackson said her goal is to have an even bigger picnic next year.