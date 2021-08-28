Skip to Content

Flash Flood Watch until SAT 9:00 AM CDT

Updated
Last updated today at 4:08 am
3:52 am Weather AlertsWx Alerts - Richland

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Richland County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS
MORNING…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* A portion of southwest Wisconsin, including the following
areas, Crawford and Richland.

* Until 9 AM CDT this morning

* Periods of thunderstorms are expected this morning. Heavy
rainfall from these storms, along with wet soils from recent
rainfall, will cause conditions favorable for flash flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

wkowweather

More Stories

Skip to content