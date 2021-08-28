Flash Flood Watch until SAT 9:00 AM CDT

Flash Flood Watch until SAT 9:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Crawford County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS
MORNING…
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* A portion of southwest Wisconsin, including the following
areas, Crawford and Richland.
* Until 9 AM CDT this morning
* Periods of thunderstorms are expected this morning. Heavy
rainfall from these storms, along with wet soils from recent
rainfall, will cause conditions favorable for flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&