Flash Flood Watch until SAT 9:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Crawford County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* A portion of southwest Wisconsin, including the following

areas, Crawford and Richland.

* Until 9 AM CDT this morning

* Periods of thunderstorms are expected this morning. Heavy

rainfall from these storms, along with wet soils from recent

rainfall, will cause conditions favorable for flash flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&