Flood Warning issued August 28 at 10:24AM CDT until September 1 at 7:18AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flood Warning for

the Kickapoo River at Gays Mills.

* Until Wednesday morning.

* At 8:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 12.5 feet.

* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage late

this morning to a crest of 14.4 feet early Monday morning. It will

then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning.

* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Water begins to cover roads near the river,

including Sand Hill Road near Bell Center. Minor flooding occurs

in areas adjacent to the river, including Robb Park in Gays Mills.

* Impact…At 15.0 feet, Moderate flooding is possible in and around

Gays Mills.