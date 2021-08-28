Flood Warning issued August 28 at 10:24AM CDT until September 1 at 7:18AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the Kickapoo River at Gays Mills.
* Until Wednesday morning.
* At 8:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 12.5 feet.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage late
this morning to a crest of 14.4 feet early Monday morning. It will
then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning.
* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Water begins to cover roads near the river,
including Sand Hill Road near Bell Center. Minor flooding occurs
in areas adjacent to the river, including Robb Park in Gays Mills.
* Impact…At 15.0 feet, Moderate flooding is possible in and around
Gays Mills.