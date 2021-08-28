Flood Warning issued August 28 at 1:44PM CDT until September 1 at 1:37AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 28 at 1:44PM CDT until September 1 at 1:37AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Kickapoo River at Gays Mills.
* Until early Wednesday morning.
* At 8:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 12.5 feet.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage late
this afternoon to a crest of 14.2 feet Monday morning. It will
then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning.
* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Water begins to cover roads near the river,
including Sand Hill Road near Bell Center. Minor flooding occurs
in areas adjacent to the river, including Robb Park in Gays Mills.
* Impact…At 15.0 feet, Moderate flooding is possible in and around
Gays Mills.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.6
feet on 09/09/2016.