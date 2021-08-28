Heat and humidity steal the show

MADISON (WKOW) - Saturday started off with showers/storms slowly moving eastward with some getting another round of precipitation throughout the early morning hours.

Storms are losing strength, and fizzling out. Dry weather returns by mid-late morning for most.

Winds are from the south/southwest today, coming in with speeds about 10-15 mph. The winds paired with sunshine allow temps to rise quickly.

Highs in the upper 80s, low 90s are likely.

Humidity also plays a role in today's weather. Dew points will be in the low 70s majority of the day, feeling muggy.

What else is on the rise, heat index values. Peak values will be the mid-upper 90s, with some feeling like 100 degrees. Keep this in mind for outdoor plans.

Mostly dry, sunny skies stick around for Saturday.

Shower and storm chances return overnight into Sunday morning. Although, timing and intensity is still a bit uncertain. Majority of Sunday will be dry, partly sunny. Shower chances hit early morning, with a break into the day, another isolated round possible during the afternoon.

Sunday will once again be warm, not as warm as Saturday, but highs still above average in the mid-80s.