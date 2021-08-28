Janesville police arrest two men, recover stolen vehicle

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville police have arrested two men after a witness reported one for displaying a weapon. The arrests also led police to a stolen vehicle, which they recovered.

Officers were dispatched to an armed subject complaint after a witness said they saw a man exiting a suspicious spray-painted white Ford Explorer and entering a neighbor's open garage. The reporting person took photos of the suspect, which caused the man to confront them.

Police say during the confrontation, the suspect revealed to the witness that they were carrying a handgun and then ran away on foot.

Janesville Police set up a perimeter of the area and found the man hiding under some trees with a can of pepper spray. Police say they took Terry Foster, 35, into custody without incident.

The gun was not located.

Foster had an active warrant in Plover, WI, for auto theft.

Janesville Police spotted the Ford Explorer shortly after and took the driver into custody. The driver was identified as Daniel Thompson of Tomah. Police say he was in possession of methamphetamine and had several outstanding warrants.

Police confirmed the vehicle had been stolen from a gas station in Plover and that Foster was on video stealing it.

JPD says a search of the vehicle revealed numerous stolen items and burglarous tools.