Madison church gives school supplies to more than 150 kids in need

MADISON (WKOW) -- Members of Madison's Calvary Gospel Church held a back-to-school giveaway event at the church on Saturday. The event was drive-thru this year due to concerns over COVID-19.

Organizers packed backpacks with school supplies and delivered them to people's cars at the event.

"When we got here at 9:00 there were cars lined up, and we just had them come through two cars at a time," event coordinator Stephanie Thompson said. "We were able to give school supplies to people right in their cars. They didn't even have to get out."

Thompson says the church gave out school supplies to more than 150 kids on Saturday.