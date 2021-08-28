Man arrested in connection to Janesville stabbing

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Janesville Police Department arrested a man Friday on suspicion of a stabbing, finding him with fresh blood still on his arm.

Check out more of our crime coverage here.

According to the Janesville PD, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of South Main St. to respond to a stabbing. The victim had a single wound on their abdomen, and they were taken to Mercy Hospital for further treatment.

Police located Willie Jenkins, 56, and took him into custody on a potential felony first-degree reckless injury charge. He is currently being held at the Rock County Jail.