No. 2 Wisconsin dominates No. 10 Baylor behind dominant middles

MADISON (WKOW)- The Badgers took care of business against the Bears on their home court winning 3-1. Wisconsin was out to a fast start defeating Baylor 25-16 and 25-7 in the first two sets. But, Baylor responded in the third setting winning 25-16 to force a fourth set. The Badgers finished the job winning 25-15 to claim the match 3-1.

The Badgers' middle blockers were impressive in the victory. Dana Rettke led the way with 15 kills and zero errors. Danielle Hart tallied a career-high 13 kills and zero errors. Freshman Julia Orzol also contributed 13 kills.

Wisconsin outhit Baylor .333 to .164. The Badgers served up seven aces.

Next up: Wisconsin travels to Dayton for back-to-back games on Thursday, Sept. 2, and Friday, Sept. 4.