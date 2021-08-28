One more day of humidity… just one more day

MADISON (WKOW) - And the good news is, when the cold front moves through we shouldn't see any severe weather either!

The cold front is expected to move through on Sunday, meaning the chance for showers and thunderstorms will increase Saturday night and continue to remain a scattered threat into Sunday.

Farther southeast portions of Wisconsin could see severe weather with wind and hail being the main threats, since there is a small portion of the state under a marginal risk for severe weather.

Once the cold front passes, colder and drier air will move over Wisconsin bringing much needed relief from the humidity that's been overhead.

Temperatures as we end August and start of September will be more seasonal too, hanging out in upper 70s to the mid 80s by the end of the upcoming work week.

Turning our attention to the Gulf of Mexico, Ida continues to rapidly strengthen and is forecast to possibly make landfall as a category 4 hurricane.

Hurricanes are rated by the Saffir Simpson Scale, which you can see below. Those in the path need to make sure they've evacuated since Ida will bring strong winds, heavy rains along with a dangerous storm surge.