River Flood Watch from MON 4:00 AM CDT until WED 9:24 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Crawford County
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a
* Flood Watch for
the Kickapoo River at Steuben.
* From late Sunday night to late Wednesday morning.
* At 9:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 10.2 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Flooding is possible.
* Forecast…Flood stage may be reached early Monday morning.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Water starts to affect business and
residences and minor flooding affects lowlands and lower roads.
* Impact…At 12.5 feet, Water reaches the bottom support beams of
the bridge.
&&