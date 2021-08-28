Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 28 at 1:40AM CDT until August 28 at 2:45AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Richland County in southwestern Wisconsin…

Northeastern Crawford County in southwestern Wisconsin…

* Until 245 AM CDT.

* At 140 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles north of

Boscobel, or 13 miles west of Richland Center, moving east at 35

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Richland Center, Germantown, Excelsior, Rockbridge, Ithaca,

Soldiers Grove, and Sylvan.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.