Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 28 at 1:56AM CDT until August 28 at 2:45AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 156 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Richland

Center, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Richland Center, Germantown, Excelsior, Rockbridge, Ithaca, Sylvan,

Cazenovia, Boaz, County Roads D And N N, Eagle Cave, Eagle Corners,

Loyd, Bunker Hill, Highway 58 And County B, Highway 80 And County C

C, Tavera, Woodstock, Gillingham, Bloom City and Sextonville.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.