Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 28 at 2:10AM CDT until August 28 at 2:45AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 28 at 2:10AM CDT until August 28 at 2:45AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
At 210 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Richland
Center, moving east at 35 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Richland Center, Germantown, Rockbridge, Ithaca, Cazenovia, County
Roads D And N N, Loyd, and Bunker Hill..
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.