Special Weather Statement issued August 28 at 2:03AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 202 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Fall River, or 7 miles west of Columbus, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Beaver Dam, Columbus, Fall River, Fox Lake, Otsego, Lowell,

Doylestown, Danville, South Beaver Dam and Leipsig.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.