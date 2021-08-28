Special Weather Statement issued August 28 at 2:10AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Special Weather Statement issued August 28 at 2:10AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WINew
At 210 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Richland Center, moving east at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Reedsburg, Plain, Bluffview, North Freedom, Rock Springs, Loganville,
Lime Ridge and Hill Point.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.