Special Weather Statement issued August 28 at 2:10AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 210 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Richland Center, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Reedsburg, Plain, Bluffview, North Freedom, Rock Springs, Loganville,

Lime Ridge and Hill Point.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.