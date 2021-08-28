Special Weather Statement issued August 28 at 3:26AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 325 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Richland Center to near Belmont. Movement

was east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Dodgeville, Mineral Point, Spring Green, Barneveld, Highland, Arena,

Plain, Ridgeway, Centerville, Avoca, Orion, Linden, Waldwick, Cobb,

Clyde, Rewey, Hollandale, Governor Dodge St Park, Edmund and Blue

Mound St Park.

People attending Highland Truck and Tractor Pull should seek safe

shelter immediately!

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.