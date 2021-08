Special Weather Statement issued August 28 at 4:53PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 453 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Fontana-On-Geneva Lake, or near Williams Bay, moving northeast at 25

mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Elkhorn, Delavan, Lake Geneva, Williams Bay, Spring Grove, Genoa

City, Walworth, Silver Lake, Richmond, Fontana-On-Geneva Lake,

Sharon, Powers Lake, Twin Lakes, Bohners Lake, Como, Pell Lake,

Burlington, Springfield, Bassett and Delavan Lake.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.