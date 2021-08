BELOIT (WKOW) -- All lanes of US Highway 51 were blocked off Saturday afternoon following a two-car crash that led to two injuries.

According to Rock County Dispatch, the call reporting the crash came in at 12:59 Saturday. The Beloit Police Department and the Rock County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene, along with Beloit EMS.

Two people were transported away from the scene by ambulance.

The road re-opened at 2:28 p.m.