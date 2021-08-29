Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. (AP) — At a military base in Delaware, President Joe Biden stood witness with grieving families under a gray sky as, one by one, the remains of 13 U.S. troops killed in the Kabul suicide bombing were removed from a military aircraft that brought them home. The only sounds that could be heard during the mournful ritual of the “dignified transfer” were the quiet commands of the honor guards in battle dress who carried the flag-draped cases, the hum of the C-17 aircraft that had transported the fallen and the periodic sob of the sorrowful. Biden is the fourth commander in chief over two decades of war to make this visit to Dover.