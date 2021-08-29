Flood Warning issued August 29 at 8:45PM CDT until September 2 at 8:30AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 29 at 8:45PM CDT until September 2 at 8:30AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Yellow River at Necedah.
* From Monday morning to Thursday morning.
* At 7:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 11.2 feet.
* Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 17.3 feet early Tuesday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.0
feet on 09/26/2010.