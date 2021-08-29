Flood Warning issued August 29 at 9:06AM CDT until September 2 at 8:30AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flood Warning for

the Yellow River at Necedah.

* From Monday morning to Thursday morning.

* At 7:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 11.2 feet.

* Flood stage is 15.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage

tomorrow morning to a crest of 17.3 feet early Tuesday morning. It

will then fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon.