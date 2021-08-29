Flood Warning issued August 29 at 9:38AM CDT until August 31 at 4:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flood Warning for

the Kickapoo River at Steuben.

* From late tonight to Tuesday afternoon.

* At 8:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 11.6 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage late

tonight to a crest of 12.2 feet tomorrow afternoon. It will then

fall below flood stage tomorrow evening.

* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Water starts to affect business and

residences and minor flooding affects lowlands and lower roads.