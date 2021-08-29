Flood Warning issued August 29 at 9:38AM CDT until September 1 at 2:17AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI
The Flood Warning continues for
the Kickapoo River at Gays Mills.
* Until early Wednesday morning.
* At 8:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 12.9 feet.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.9 feet
just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage
Tuesday morning.
* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Water begins to cover roads near the river,
including Sand Hill Road near Bell Center. Minor flooding occurs
in areas adjacent to the river, including Robb Park in Gays Mills.