Fools float down Yahara River in ‘Fools Flotilla Parade’

MADISON (WKOW) -- Foolish friends from all around Madison made a grand entrance at the Orton-Front Festival Sunday by floating with hundreds of foolishly dressed people down the Yahara River.

Organizers of the "Fools Flotilla Parade" were happy to bring back the event this year after it was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Paddlers and floaters were encouraged to wear their wackiest costumes and get creative with their personal flotation devices, too.